North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 24.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after acquiring an additional 416,806 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

NYSE WM traded up $2.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.22. 43,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,978. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.85 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,606 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

