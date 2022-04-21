North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Save Foods were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SVFD stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 69,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,457. Save Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36.

Save Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Save Foods, Inc develops and sells eco-friendly green solutions to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh fruits and vegetables. Its products include SavePROTECT or PeroStar, a processing aids used in post-harvest treatment added to fruit and vegetable wash water; and SF3HS and SF3H, a post-harvest cleaning and sanitizing solution to control both plant and foodborne pathogens.

