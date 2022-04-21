North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in STORE Capital by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in STORE Capital by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STOR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,356. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.15. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

