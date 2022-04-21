North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Stake in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in U.S. Global Investors were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:GROW traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $5.49. 83,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,019. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $8.48.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 93.17% and a return on equity of 44.45%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

