North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,149 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lane Generational LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $667,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 892,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,765 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 158,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 15,582 shares during the period.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,990,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,934. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.58. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

