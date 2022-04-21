North Star Investment Management Corp. Invests $51,000 in Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter worth $8,418,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,252,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Portillos stock traded down $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $22.24. 647,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,788. Portillos Inc has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.17.

Portillos ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.48 million. Portillos’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Portillos Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Portillos from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

