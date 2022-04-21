North Star Investment Management Corp. Invests $60,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,843,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,943 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,273,234,000 after purchasing an additional 521,544 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,200,903,000 after purchasing an additional 741,429 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,934,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,274,000 after purchasing an additional 124,598 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,031,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,440,000 after purchasing an additional 157,405 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,103,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,096. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.31. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $153.42 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

