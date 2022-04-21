North Star Investment Management Corp. Invests $67,000 in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of CIBR stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,371,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,206. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average is $50.70. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $41.40 and a 1-year high of $56.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

