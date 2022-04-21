North Star Investment Management Corp. Invests $67,000 in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000.
Shares of CIBR stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,371,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,206. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average is $50.70. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $41.40 and a 1-year high of $56.58.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.