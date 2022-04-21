North Star Investment Management Corp. Invests $920,000 in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.06% of Horace Mann Educators at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 31,818 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth $668,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth $531,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 21.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 793,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,579,000 after buying an additional 138,839 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 26.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

HMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $61,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HMN traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.25. 120,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,377. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.79. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.54.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 37.76%.

Horace Mann Educators Profile (Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.