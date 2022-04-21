North Star Investment Management Corp. Makes New $28,000 Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,375 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $2,818,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $528,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,008.7% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $36.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $592.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,707,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.10 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $322.23 and a one year high of $640.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $574.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $537.25.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,781 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.42, for a total value of $2,880,170.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,830,477.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,657 shares of company stock valued at $39,871,738. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $643.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.16.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

