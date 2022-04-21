North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 22,050 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 146.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 72.6% in the third quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 162.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 28,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $50.29. 242,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,953,339. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.71. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $55.67.

