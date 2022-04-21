North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000.

ILCG traded down $2.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.20. 2,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,591. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.10 and a 1 year high of $73.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.70.

