North Star Investment Management Corp. Reduces Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,432 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after buying an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,340,571,000 after buying an additional 1,203,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,005,682,000 after buying an additional 280,795 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,524,000 after buying an additional 195,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Walmart by 17.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,419,678,000 after buying an additional 1,525,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $1,382,516.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.55. 313,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,175,055. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $442.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $132.01 and a one year high of $160.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

