North Star Investment Management Corp. Takes Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas raised Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.52.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,006 shares of company stock worth $270,255 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,103. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.71 and its 200-day moving average is $138.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

