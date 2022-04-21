North Star Investment Management Corp. Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,137 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $71.60. 4,579,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,374,789. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.81 and its 200-day moving average is $76.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.54 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.