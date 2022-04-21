North Star Investment Management Corp. Trims Holdings in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.60% of Lee Enterprises worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lee Enterprises by 3.8% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lee Enterprises by 17.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Lee Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Lee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Lee Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE LEE traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.52. The stock had a trading volume of 39,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,304. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.36. The company has a market cap of $146.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $202.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.34 million.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

