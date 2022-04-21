Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $168.64

Shares of Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 168.64 ($2.19) and traded as high as GBX 192 ($2.50). Northbridge Industrial Services shares last traded at GBX 188.50 ($2.45), with a volume of 135,749 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 173.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 168.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.61%.

In other Northbridge Industrial Services news, insider Peter R. Harris bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.20) per share, with a total value of £33,800 ($43,976.06). Also, insider Judith Aldersey-Williams bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 175 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of £17,500 ($22,768.67). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 40,000 shares of company stock worth $7,030,000.

Northbridge Industrial Services Company Profile (LON:NBI)

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, hires, and sells specialist industrial equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools.

