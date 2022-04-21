Northeast Investment Management Has $429,000 Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in AZEK were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in AZEK by 5.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 4.4% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in AZEK by 10.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in AZEK by 6.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sandra Lamartine purchased 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $25,099.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vernon J. Nagel acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $152,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 32,065 shares of company stock valued at $946,833. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $22.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,307. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.45. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AZEK shares. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on AZEK in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on AZEK from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

