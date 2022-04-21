Northeast Investment Management Increases Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Northeast Investment Management raised its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 257.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 21,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,948 shares of company stock worth $3,317,010. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $5.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525,265. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.18 and a 200-day moving average of $164.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.54 and a beta of 0.90. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

