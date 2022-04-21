Northeast Investment Management Increases Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Schlumberger by 31.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,866 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Schlumberger by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,462 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at $34,950,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,168,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,016 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Schlumberger by 6.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,194,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,214 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLB traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.30. The stock had a trading volume of 736,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,386,719. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.00. The company has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.45.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,451 shares of company stock worth $4,190,908 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

