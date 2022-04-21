Northeast Investment Management Makes New $227,000 Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Northeast Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,695.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 750.00 to 850.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Danske raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $581.50.

NYSE NVO traded down $4.78 on Thursday, hitting $110.76. 54,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $73.25 and a 52-week high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.741 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.85%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

