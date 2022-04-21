Northeast Investment Management Raises Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Northeast Investment Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

MGK traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $218.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,866. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.15. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $206.57 and a 12 month high of $266.44.

