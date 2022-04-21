Northeast Investment Management Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,670,000 after buying an additional 1,028,207 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,625,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,072,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $8,518,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.79. 1,422,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,240,574. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.69.

