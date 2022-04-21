Northeast Investment Management Sells 892 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Northeast Investment Management cut its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,732,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 13,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $348,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRV traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.46. 80,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,705. The company has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

