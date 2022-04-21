Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $59.43

Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 59.43 ($0.77) and traded as high as GBX 62.95 ($0.82). Northern Bear shares last traded at GBX 62.50 ($0.81), with a volume of 39,415 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £11.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 58.04.

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Construction Activities.

