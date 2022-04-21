Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Equities analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.69 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.70 billion. Northern Trust posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year sales of $7.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Shares of NTRS opened at $113.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.38 and its 200 day moving average is $118.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $102.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15.

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,419,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,844,366,000 after acquiring an additional 233,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,602,000 after purchasing an additional 284,401 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,741,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $567,175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,704,000 after purchasing an additional 58,974 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,059,000 after purchasing an additional 397,234 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

