Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives $427.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $581.50.

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 750.00 to 850.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.1% in the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 36,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 46.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $4.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,147,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,094. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $73.25 and a twelve month high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.40 and its 200-day moving average is $106.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.741 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.85%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

