Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Trading 5.5% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $179.79 and last traded at $178.51. 28,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,431,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.25.

The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.55%.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.27.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.73 and a 200-day moving average of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

