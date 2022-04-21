Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.17.

NRIX opened at $13.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.94. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $37.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.74.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.11% and a negative net margin of 394.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,547,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,761,000 after purchasing an additional 64,288 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,137,000 after purchasing an additional 670,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,844,000 after buying an additional 31,932 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,121,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,480,000 after buying an additional 194,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 794,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,989,000 after buying an additional 239,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

