Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.17.
NRIX opened at $13.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.94. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $37.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.74.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,547,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,761,000 after purchasing an additional 64,288 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,137,000 after purchasing an additional 670,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,844,000 after buying an additional 31,932 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,121,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,480,000 after buying an additional 194,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 794,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,989,000 after buying an additional 239,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.
Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
