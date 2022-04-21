NWF Group (LON:NWF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $209.73

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 209.73 ($2.73) and traded as low as GBX 209 ($2.72). NWF Group shares last traded at GBX 209 ($2.72), with a volume of 37,940 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWF. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.06) price objective on shares of NWF Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 211.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 209.81. The firm has a market cap of £107.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. NWF Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.60%.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 25 depots.

