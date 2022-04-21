NXM (NXM) Reaches Market Cap of $664.35 Million

NXM (NXM) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 21st. One NXM coin can currently be purchased for $100.56 or 0.00248875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NXM has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $664.35 million and approximately $8,505.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00033813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00104220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

NXM Coin Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,884,400 coins and its circulating supply is 6,606,736 coins. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars.

