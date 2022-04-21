Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.67 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $7.67 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.31 billion and the lowest is $6.99 billion. Occidental Petroleum posted sales of $5.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year sales of $32.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.48 billion to $40.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $31.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.31 billion to $40.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.45.

In related news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $3,035,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 135,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,551.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 68,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 64,042 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.15. The company had a trading volume of 459,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,708,291. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.84. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.