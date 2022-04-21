Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $86.00. The company traded as high as $63.56 and last traded at $63.15, with a volume of 459520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.47.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.45.

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub acquired 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $666,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,792 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,233 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,057 shares during the period. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,429,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 308.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,860,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.84. The firm has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

