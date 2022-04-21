OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Receives C$3.01 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.34.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OGC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

OceanaGold stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.19. The company had a trading volume of 917,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,491. The company has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -253.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.41.

OceanaGold ( TSE:OGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$262.86 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that OceanaGold will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

