ODUWA Trading Down 6% Over Last 7 Days (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $16,810.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,592.23 or 0.99992035 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00058327 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00025783 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001895 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000642 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars.

