Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Down 5.3%

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.72. 23,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,337,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Olaplex from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average of $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.06 million. The business’s revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Olaplex news, CFO Eric Tiziani acquired 20,000 shares of Olaplex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth $225,203,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Olaplex by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,343,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191,223 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,020,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,712,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,048,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

