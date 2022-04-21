Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.310-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $417 million-$422 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.19 million.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.220 EPS.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,260. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $98.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average of $52.54.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 72,916 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $793,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
