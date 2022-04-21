Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.310-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $417 million-$422 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.19 million.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.220 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,260. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $98.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average of $52.54.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 72,916 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $793,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

