Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Shares Gap Up to $7.28

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.28, but opened at $7.69. Oncology Institute shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 211 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,137,000.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

