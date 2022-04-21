Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Shares Gap Up to $7.28

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.28, but opened at $7.69. Oncology Institute shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 211 shares.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51.
Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter.
About Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI)
The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.
