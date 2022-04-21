OneLedger Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $807,491.00 (OLT)

OneLedger (OLT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 21st. One OneLedger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0578 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, OneLedger has traded up 38.7% against the dollar. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $28.42 million and approximately $807,491.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00033464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00104748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

OneLedger Coin Profile

OLT is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,044,041 coins. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

Buying and Selling OneLedger

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.