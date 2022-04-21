OptionRoom (ROOM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $90,286.00

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. OptionRoom has a market cap of $424,805.58 and $90,286.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for about $0.0340 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00045555 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.76 or 0.07346401 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,050.29 or 1.00501814 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00036075 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.