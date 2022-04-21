Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.97 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTXGet Rating) will post sales of $4.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.92 million and the lowest is $2.30 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $14.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $16.78 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $23.93 million, with estimates ranging from $7.30 million to $34.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Orchard Therapeutics.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 41,997 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 27,852 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 23,557 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,000. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ORTX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,798. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. Orchard Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

