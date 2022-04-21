Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NYSE:OCG – Get Rating) shares rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 159,718 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 269,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCG. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Oriental Culture in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Oriental Culture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oriental Culture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Oriental Culture by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Oriental Culture in the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce of artwork trading in China. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms. It also provides online and offline integrated marketing, storage, and technical maintenance services, as well as industry solutions and related software products and system development services.

