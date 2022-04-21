Orion Capital Management LLC Takes $43,000 Position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,320 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after acquiring an additional 81,314 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,319 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,483 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,304 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $2,835,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,521 shares of company stock worth $5,729,067 over the last quarter.

Shares of PATH traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.36. The company had a trading volume of 91,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,307,204. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average of $39.42. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. UiPath had a negative net margin of 58.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.25 million. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PATH shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.27.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

