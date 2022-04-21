Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.660-$1.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:ONL traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,338. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81. Orion Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,000. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

