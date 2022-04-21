Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.77%.

ORRF opened at $24.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $275.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 25.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.

In related news, Director Floyd E. Stoner purchased 2,464 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $60,762.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $73,974.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORRF. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

