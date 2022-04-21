Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Issues Earnings Results

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 12.40%.

ORRF stock opened at $24.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.09. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $25.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.68%.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, Director Floyd E. Stoner purchased 2,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $60,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $73,974.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORRF. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 3.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

