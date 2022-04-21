Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,875,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411,986 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $63,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 481.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 1,099.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Ovintiv from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OVV stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,979,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 3.36. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $57.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.24%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

