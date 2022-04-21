Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Lowered to $94.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.50.

NYSE OC opened at $88.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $79.35 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,105,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,653,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,937,000 after acquiring an additional 696,841 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Owens Corning by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 920,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,693,000 after purchasing an additional 559,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Owens Corning by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,617,000 after purchasing an additional 413,742 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

