Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 12,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 225,969 shares.The stock last traded at $4.53 and had previously closed at $4.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Owlet ( NYSE:OWLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of ($2.50) million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Owlet, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Owlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Owlet by 2,299.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Owlet in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Owlet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owlet during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. 11.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owlet (NYSE:OWLT)

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include owlet dream sock, a app to assist children for better sleep; owlet cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere, and dream lab, an online and interactive sleep training program for babies.

