Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Upgraded to Sector Perform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLTR. Wolfe Research reissued a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.40.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.37 and a beta of 5.71. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $465,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,939,626 shares in the company, valued at $26,669,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 380,256 shares of company stock worth $4,365,373. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

